NDSU Volleyball Sweep its way to First Conference Win of the Season

The Bison knocked off South Dakota State in straight sets
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — In the first three games of conference play, North Dakota State volleyball came painfully close to getting wins, dropping each in five sets.

On Friday night, the Bison would not be denied against South Dakota State, knocking off the Jackrabbits in straight sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17).

The Bison remain at home through the weekend to face preseason Summit League favorite Denver.

Categories: College, KVRR Sports Extra, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

NDSU School of Nursing Hosts Opioid Crisis Awarene...
UND Softball Sweeps Home Openers against SDSU
DeLuca Satisfied with NDSU Pro Day after Disappoin...
Freije, Klabo Notch Double-Doubles in UND Win over...

You Might Like

NDDOT Prepares for Bison Game Drone Demonstration

FARGO--Drones can be used for both capturing moments and helping a community. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is setting its sights on the tailgating area of the NDSU-SDSU game, a visual line of…