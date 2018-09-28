NDSU Volleyball Sweep its way to First Conference Win of the Season

The Bison knocked off South Dakota State in straight sets

FARGO, N.D. — In the first three games of conference play, North Dakota State volleyball came painfully close to getting wins, dropping each in five sets.

On Friday night, the Bison would not be denied against South Dakota State, knocking off the Jackrabbits in straight sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17).

The Bison remain at home through the weekend to face preseason Summit League favorite Denver.