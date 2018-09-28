Round Table: Keys to Bringing the Dakota Marker Back to NDSU

SDSU has captured wins in the last two Dakota Marker games

FARGO, N.D. — SDSU has captured wins in each of the last two Dakota Marker games. Much of that has to do with the Jackrabbits’ quarterback Taryn Christion.

Christion became the conference’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes last week with 81. So far this season he’s also accumulated 651 yards and nine touchdowns with no turnovers.

The KVRR sports team analyzes what it will take to stop Christion and bring the Dakota Marker back to the Peace Garden State.