Round Table: Why UND Football Shouldn’t Look Past Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado is 0-4 to start the 2018 season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football hits the road this weekend to face 0-4 Northern Colorado.

The Fighting Hawks are coming off a tough loss to Idaho State last Saturday. UND struggled offensively in the second half of that contest, going scoreless in both the third and fourth quarter.

The KVRR Sports team breaks down why UND shouldn’t look past this Northern Colorado squad.