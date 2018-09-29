Dakota Marker Drive of the Game

Easton Stick highlights a key play to help NDSU tie up the game with South Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — Picking up a win against South Dakota State rarely comes easily for North Dakota State.

The Bison were able to get past the Jackrabbits on Saturday with a 21-17 win.

The biggest moment of the game came after an NDSU interception late in the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive, the Bison got into South Dakota State territory with a 34-yard completion to Darrius Shepherd.

It looked like shepherd was going to cap the drive with a score as well.

He caught what appeared to be the game-tying score, but it was negated by an offensive pass interference elsewhere.

That meant, instead of a touchdown, NDSU faced a third-and-21 from outside of field-goal range.

Then, the Easton Stick magic happened.

With nobody open, he scrambled, dodging defenders and weaving his was through the defense.

He picked up the first down, and the Bison were able to score on the very next play.

“We talk about hidden yardage a lot,” Stick said after the game. “So, even on third-and-15 if you’re able to get six or seven, that will put yourself in a better position. That’s huge. But, as a competitor, you’re trying to get past the line.”

Head coach Chris Klieman said they had a feeling Stick’s mobility would play a big role.

“He knew that if he was going to get some man coverage, he had to win with his feet,” Klieman said. “He’s tough to tackle in the open field. He’s 225 pounds and has really good quickness. He just wasn’t going to be denied today, and I thought [SDSU Quarterback Taryn] Christion was equally as good. He’s a dynamite football player too. Both of those kids, there’s a reason why they’re getting all the accolades they are.”

The Bison have their first road game Saturday, October 6th at Northern Iowa.