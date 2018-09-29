Golden Drive’s Community Event Raises Awareness for Homeless Kids

There were plenty of family-friendly activities

WEST FARGO, N.D. — It was a golden time at Bonanzaville for the Golden Drive’s 6th annual Community Event and Bike Run.

It may just look like fun and games, but it’s all to help people who don’t have a place to call home.

“Every child deserves a home. We need housing, we need second chances. Those who are homeless, they go through so much bullying, they’re targeted, stereotyped, and in reality, they’re no different than the child who is housed,” Sue Baron, founder of Golden Drive Homeless Kids, said.

One volunteer who’s a teacher says she often has students who need extra support in order to live their daily lives.

“When our kids’ basic needs aren’t being covered, learning isn’t at optimal speed,” Leah Ramstad said.

There are even kids helping kids; some preschoolers raised money all by themselves.

“I’m so thankful. It’s not about me, it never has been. It’s about the community, and connecting them to our kids,” Baron said.

“The common misconception is that homelessness is a choice. That’s not fair, especially for our kids,” Ramstad said.

There was lots of family–friendly fun, including inflatables, a silent auction, and entertainment.

Not only were there fictional superheroes, but also real-life superheroes like firefighters, police officers, and ambulance.

“From the galaxy to the ground, we are helping our homeless kids,” Baron said.

Volunteers also had some key takeaways from helping out.

“My students learned quite a bit. They kept saying to me, ‘I can’t believe how cold it is, but wait, people who are homeless have to be in this all the time,'” Ramstad said.

Admission was free, but suggested donations included canned food, baby supplies, and hygiene products.

You can give back any time by donating to a homeless shelter or food pantry.