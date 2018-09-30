Junkyard Brewing’s Expansion Doubles Taproom in Size; How Owners are Keeping Original the Culture

When the idea of an expansion became a reality, owners wanted to keep the true essence of Junkyard Brewing alive

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The small cozy quarters of Junkyard Brewing in Moorhead have created an atmosphere that people in the metro love.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen got an inside look at its new expansion and tells us how owners are keeping its character while having more space for customers.

What started off as a space for 60 people, has now doubled in size.

“It feels like a relief because in the past winters and colder season it’s been really cramped with our original space,” said Aaron Juhnke, one of the owners and president of Junkyard Brewing.

From smaller table options to more communal seating, the customers are soaking it all in.

“The beer tenders behind this side are just as friendly as the beer tenders were over there and it’s still an intimate setting, it’s nothing too big at all,” said Alex Elizarrkga, a longtime customer.

Some of the old timers and regulars thought they would be sticking to what they know.

“They said, well I’m sure the new space is going to be cool but I’ve got my spot and I’m going to probably stick to it sure enough I see them over here all the time,” Juhnke said.

“I haven’t come here yet and not see the expansion busy and seem like a grand old time,” Elizarrkga said.

When the idea of an expansion became a reality, owners wanted to keep the true essence of Junkyard Brewing alive.

“We’ve got a lot of the same woodwork with wood paneling on the walls, similar table set ups,” Juhnke said.

The details are definitely not going unnoticed by customers.

“It’s a great addition. It really expands the culture that junkyard created for itself, I love that they still have the same kind of art on the walls I love that they kept the reclaimed lumber side of things, I like that they added the tiles behind the bar, I think that’s one of my favorite things that’s an amazing job,” Elizarrkga said.

As the craft brewery celebrates its new space, they are also showcasing where the magic happens.

“So the only way people are going to get to see it now is if they go on tours,” Juhnke said.

And of course, pulling out one of their most talked about creations, a barrel-aged King Size Imperial Stout aged in a Jack Daniels whiskey barrel.

“So it’s kind of like if you ate a Reese’s peanut butter cup and took a little sip of bourbon at the same time, it’s got a lot going on, big rich beer,” Juhnke said.

This one of a kind Moorhead hot spot has become more than just a place to grab a drink.

“I’ve had business meetings here; it’s a place of recreation as well as professionalism and it’s kind of like a hobby too,” Elizarrkga said.

And now there are greater possibilities.

“It’s really nice to be able to spread out and move your arms without bumping into people,” Juhnke said.

Many say it still feels like Junkyard, there’s just more room for more people to enjoy more beer.

The hour long brewery tours are given by the two brothers that own Junkyard Brewing.

They explain all the unique details that separate their beers from others.