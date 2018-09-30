Kids Put On Dancing Shoes for NDSU Dance Team Clinic

They learned jazz and hip-hop routines during kids clinic

FARGO, N.D. — About seventy kids stepped into an NDSU dancer’s shoes.

The dance team spent all day sharing their jazz and hip hop routines with the kids as part of their kids clinic.

They moved to a variety of sassy songs to go along with different styles of dance including a few from the Trolls movie.

NDSU Dance Team members say it was fun to teach kids instead of their teammates for a change.

“I really like teaching younger children because I like to see them when it clicks in their mind and they’re like ‘oh, that’s how you do this or oh, that’s really cool or it looks really visual when our team does this.’ It’s like a unity thing and I like to see people light up when they get things,” said Olivia Berg, an NDSU Dance Team captain.

NDSU’s dance team will have their fall clinic for sixth graders all the way up to college students at Woodrow Wilson High School on October 21.