Carl Ben Eielson Middle School Switches Parents Out With Students for the Day

It's part of their mission to help parents understand what their kids go through daily at school

FARGO, N.D. — You’ve probably heard of “Take Your Kid to Work Day” but what about “Parents Replace Your Child Day?”

Parents of sixth graders at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School let their kids take a break from their studies, so mom or dad could see what it’s like to be in their own child’s shoes. They did all the things their kids would in class from taking notes to even eating with their classmates in the lunchroom. Some parents say they aren’t sure whether they’d rather be a middle schooler now or back in the day.

“I don’t know yet. I have gym next period. I’ll let you know,” Tessa Falcon, who’s son attend Carl Ben Eielson, said.

“So many of us don’t remember what it was like when we were there and it’s so different now than when we were in school. The lesson is more so for the parents to fully understand and be supportive of their kids,” said Ben Larson, principal of Carl Ben Eielson.

Carl Ben Eielson Middle School has been doing “Parents Replace Your Child Day” for the past 20 years.