Former Catholic Priest Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

In May, 53 year old Fernando Sayasaya reached a plea deal and pleaded guilty to molesting two teenage brothers.

Fernando Sayasaya is sentenced Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in East District Court, Fargo, for two counts of gross sexual imposition in 1997. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO, N.D. — A former Catholic priest in Fargo and West Fargo is sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In May, 53 year old Fernando Sayasaya reached a plea deal and pleaded guilty to molesting two teenage brothers.

Sayasaya apologized to his victims saying he was regretfully sorry from the bottom of his heart.

He will have to register as a sex offender.

Sayasaya was accused of molesting the boys between 1995 and 1998.

He left the U.S. for the Philippines before he was charged.

It took about 19 years before he was returned to this country.

Sayasaya has been in the Cass County Jail since last November.