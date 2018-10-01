Freedom Elementary School Principal Surprises Students with Blue Ribbon Award

Kids at freedom elementary in West Fargo were expecting a presentation about bullying, but instead they became a part of their own game show...three strikes and you're out!

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Three North Dakota schools have been added to the list of nationally recognized blue ribbon schools.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen joins us live to tell us how one local principal surprised his students with the announcement.

Kids at freedom elementary in West Fargo were expecting a presentation about bullying, but instead they became a part of their own game show…three strikes and you’re out!

The students and staff were thrilled to hear the good news especially once they learned a little bit more about what being a blue ribbon school means.

Academic leaders congratulated those who call freedom elementary home and say what makes it stand out is how welcome people feel when they walk in.

Dr. Jeffry Johnson, the principal, says it’s important for students to realize that school is about much more than just the subjects.

“We all make mistakes so if kids make mistakes on their learning and their work, we try to help them learn through it and let them know it’s okay, give it a try work on that math, work on that reading, we’re here to help, just keep trying your best, but most importantly if you build positive relationships with others you’re able to connect on a whole different level with kids and build that trust,” Johnson said.

And of course, on their way back to class everyone celebrated with some blue treats as a thank you for all of their hard work.

Freedom elementary is one of 300 schools being recognized around the country.

The students and faculty are continuing to honor the recognition by wearing blue this Friday.