NDSU FB Prepares for Season’s First Road Trip

The Bison take on Northern Iowa on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football (4-0, 1-0 MVFC) is hitting the road for the first time all season to continue conference play at Northern Iowa.

The Bison have a lot of ties to UNI, with several players from the Hawkeye State. Plus, it’s head coach Chris Klieman’s alma mater.

That makes the herd familiar with the panthers, but they’re still relying on some of the older guys to help everyone get used to the routine on the road.

“I feel fortunate that we have a bunch of veteran guys who have been on the road a lot,” Klieman said. “They’ll be able to teach some of the younger guys and some of the guys who haven’t been on the road. It’s something we’ll address today. We’re actually fortunate. I was excited to be able to play those four games at home and had a good September, but that changes for us this weekend.”

The Bison and Northern Iowa kick off at 1:00 on Saturday afternoon.