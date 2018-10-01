NDSU Punter Earns MVFC Weekly Honor

Garret Wegner was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week
Keith Albertson,

ST. LOUIS (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State punter Garret Wegner was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week by the league office Monday, Oct. 1. It is his first career player of the week honor.

Wegner, a sophomore from Lodi, Wis., averaged 47.4 yards on five punts with three inside the 20-yard-line to help North Dakota State to a 21-17 victory over South Dakota State in the annual Dakota Marker game.

He booted a 49-yard punt out-of-bounds at the SDSU 2 with just 1:15 left before halftime and launched a key 54-yarder to the SDSU 7 that led to a three-and-out on SDSU’s final offensive possession.

Wegner ranks sixth in the FCS with a league-best 44.9 punting average and the Bison are eighth in the FCS in net punting.

No. 1-ranked North Dakota State (4-0, 1-0 MVFC) plays at No. 22-ranked Northern Iowa (2-2, 1-0 MVFC) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.

