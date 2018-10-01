Reihe Makes the Save for HS Play of the Week

Fargo South's keeper made a diving save to his left
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. —  Fargo South’s Jordan Reihe is the winner of the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

Reihe made a diving save to stop a Davies free kick.

Categories: High School, KVRR Sports Extra, Play of the Week, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , ,

