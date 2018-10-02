Fargo Police Searching For Smash and Grab Suspect

They are looking to identify the male suspect in a case where a window was smashed to steal a purse from a vehicle in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Wed. Sept. 26th around 5 a.m.

1/1

Fargo, ND — Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a smash and grab.

They are looking to identify the male suspect in a case where a window was smashed to steal a purse from a vehicle in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Wed. Sept. 26th around 5 a.m.

The suspect used a stolen credit card from the purse shortly later in town and near Christine, ND.

The male suspect left in a red/maroon SUV/Van with tan rocker panels.

If you have any information, please call (701) 241-1405, text a tip to (701) 730-8888 or call our tip line at (701) 241-5777.