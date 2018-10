Izetta Cooley Arrested, Four Children In Protective Custody

Izetta Cooley was found at her home in Moorhead late Tues. morning with four of her five children according to Deputy Police Chief Tory Jacobson.

MOORHEAD, MN — Authorities have arrested a Minnesota mother who was on the run and have located four of her five missing children.

Police say 39-year-old Izetta Cooley and the four children were found at a home in Moorhead Tuesday.

Officials say Cooley was arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant from Mower County.

She’s being held in the Clay County Jail.

One child, a 17-year-old boy, is still missing.

Authorities say Cooley was under court order not to have contact with her children, but she came to a home in Rose Creek and took some of them Saturday night.

Cooley’s husband, 44-year-old Miguel Cooley of Moorhead, is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Gabriel Perez outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 23.

Miguel Cooley was later arrested in southeastern Minnesota.