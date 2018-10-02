NDSU RB Dunn Eager to Return to Home State for Saturday’s Game

The Bison face Northern Iowa

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football always has a target on its back. The Bison know the pressure of being the No. 1 team in the country, but they’re also playing what could be the toughest stretch of the season.

NDSU going back-to-back in terms of rivalry matchups.

After taking down South Dakota Sate, now they have Northern Iowa.

Several Bison are from Iowa, including running back Lance Dunn.

Dunn is a senior, but had to miss last year’s game against UNI due to a hip injury.

That has added extra motivation for the game against the Panthers this time around.

“Anytime that I missed a game last year, even last week against South Dakota State,I was pumped to play it just because I missed it last year,” Dunn said. “I know that’s a huge rivalry game, and both of these are huge rivalry games for us, so it’s a huge deal for me just because I missed it last year.”

NDSU kicks off against UNI Saturday at 1:00 p.m.