DGF Schools Changes Evacuation Procedures After Incident

Students and staff saw a neighbor standing in her doorway with a gun
Angela Shen,

DILWORTH, Minn. — Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools is changing its fire drill process after a scare earlier this week.

Police say during a fire drill on Monday, Oct. 1, students and staff saw a neighbor standing in her doorway holding a gun.

Dilworth Police and the School Resource Officer spoke with the woman. The Clay County Attorney’s Office determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant criminal charges at this time.

School leaders say they have changed their evacuation drill process so situations like this won’t happen in the future.

Parents say they’re concerned and noticed a lot more police presence this afternoon.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Mahnomen County Authorities Investigating Shooting
Crookston Police Asking for Information on Easter ...
West Fargo Police Asking for Help After Vandalism ...
Fargo Woman Charged in Early Morning Stabbing Inve...

You Might Like

Nursing Home in Twin Valley, Minn. to Close

TWIN VALLEY, Minn. -- Twin Valley Living Center, a nursing home, is set to close. There was a community meeting at Twin Valley Community Center to discuss the situation. The center was packed with…