Doosan Bobcat Introduces High School Students to Manufacturing Opportunities

The event celebrated National Manufacturing Day

FARGO, N.D. — Doosan Bobcat gave high school students a hands–on way to celebrate National Manufacturing Day.

Fifty students from Davies and West Fargo high schools teamed up to make skateboards while acting out roles in a factory setting.

Doosan Bobcat hosted the workshop to give kids a firsthand glimpse of how using their skills in science, technology, engineering, and math could open many doors for their careers.

“Students from middle school and high school have more opportunities to learn more about STEM, and the variety of roles that fall within STEM opportunities, especially with Doosan Bobcat. We’re hoping that when the career choice comes along down the line, that they’ll think of Doosan Bobcat, that they’ll think of these manufacturing opportunities,” said Brianne Hoffman of Doosan Bobcat.

Various other Doosan Bobcat locations, including those in Gwinner and Wahpeton, are having their own Manufacturing Day events throughout the next two weeks.