Dirty Grain Causes Fire Within Hawley Elevator

Fire crews put it out in 40 minutes

HAWLEY, Minn. — Hawley Fire crews respond to a grain dryer with flames coming out of it.

They got the call around 9:30 this morning but it only took them about 40 minutes to put out the fire in the elevator. Fire Chief Justin Martin says it can be hard to get water inside grain elevators when there’s a fire. He says the cause was some dirty grain.

“Talking with the staff, they’re dealing with some dirty grain with a lot of stock in it and stuff. The corn usually doesn’t start a fire in there but if there’s trash like cobs and stocks in there, they’ll heat up and start a fire so that’s what they suspect it is. It’s really hard to tell, I mean you can’t really see in there and get at it really good,” said chief Justin Martin, with the Hawley Fire Department.

Ten firefighters fought the flames with help from three engines.