Senate Debate Between Heitkamp and Cramer Called Off

Heitkamp is staying in Washington, DC for the expected Senate vote on Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D) & Rep. Kevin Cramer (R)

FARGO, ND — Friday nights’ scheduled debate between U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp and Congressman Kevin Cramer has been cancelled.

A spokesperson with the Heitkamp campaign said they are working to get it rescheduled.

Senator Heitkamp said, “My first responsibility is representing North Dakotans in the Senate and, due to the vote on the Supreme Court nominee, I need to be in D.C. during the previously scheduled Prairie Public debate — I’m eagerly working with them to find a new date in the near future to share my vision for a strong and safe North Dakota.”

The debate was sponsored by Prairie Public Broadcasting.

Two other debates between Heitkamp and Cramer are still scheduled, sponsored by the North Dakota Broadcasters and the State Newspaper Associations.