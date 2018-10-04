Snow Forecast For Northern North Dakota

Parts of northern North Dakota could see up to 4 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, N.D. — Parts of North Dakota are likely to see measurable snowfall by the end of the workweek.

KVRR Weather Authority meteorologists along with the National Weather Service forecasts a mix of rain and snow to develop Thursday afternoon across southern North Dakota and spread northward, changing to all snow Thursday night.

The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the northeastern counties of Rolette, Pierce, Sheridan, Wells and Foster until noon Friday.

More snow is expected early next week.

 

