Snow Forecast For Northern North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — Parts of North Dakota are likely to see measurable snowfall by the end of the workweek.
KVRR Weather Authority meteorologists along with the National Weather Service forecasts a mix of rain and snow to develop Thursday afternoon across southern North Dakota and spread northward, changing to all snow Thursday night.
Parts of northern North Dakota could see up to 4 inches of snow.
The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the northeastern counties of Rolette, Pierce, Sheridan, Wells and Foster until noon Friday.
