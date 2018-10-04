Studio Crawl Will Let People Explore Artists’ Spaces

Artists across all mediums will be opening up their studios to the public

FARGO, N.D. — If you’ve ever wanted to see how art across all mediums is made, there’s a chance this weekend.

Fargo–Moorhead Visual Artists is hosting the annual Studio Crawl, where artists are opening their doors to you.

You can see all sorts of art processes, including ceramics, glass, and paint. You can also chat with the artists to learn more about their art. The studios, which are all across the F–M area, are free of charge.

“To be able to show people these intricate, dirty processes that it takes to get to a beautiful object and to have that interaction with people and really discuss your process, discuss your ideas, and hear their ideas about what they’re doing as well, is just a really good opportunity to communicate with people,” James Wolberg, studio manager at the Center for Creativity, said.

The Studio Crawl will be Oct. 6th -7th from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

For a full list of locations, click here.