HS Football Roundup: H-CV, Sheyenne, Fargo North Earn Wins

Sheyenne shut out Grand Forks Central 47-0
Maria Santora,

FARGO, N.D. — Hillsboro-Central Valley took on Ellendale-EK on the Burros senior night. H-CV earned a 48-6 victory over the Thunder.

Sheyenne also came out victorious in Friday’s matchup. The Mustangs shut out Grand Forks Central 47-0 to remain atop the EDC.

Fargo North pulled out a 12-3 victory in their contest with Grand Forks Red River. The Spartans improve to 3-4 on the season.

Other Local Scores:
Carrington 38 Park River-FL 0
Century 45 Davies 3
Jamestown 30 Wahpeton 0
Hillsboro-CV 48 Ellendale/E-K 6
Shanley 16 Valley City 12
Fargo South 14 West Fargo 6
Fargo North 12 GF Red River 3
Barnesville 28 Crookston 0

