Man Dies in Drunken Rollover Crash Near Mayville

Austin Erickson,

NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a drunk driver rolls a pickup near Mayville early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:20 on 150th Avenue Northeast.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the pickup was driving north when it went into the ditch and struck a field approach. It then launched over a field approach and stopped on its roof.

The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 45-year-old Troy Forsgren of Mayville has been charged with DUI and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say both men were not wearing seat belt.

