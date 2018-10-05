Man Dies in Drunken Rollover Crash Near Mayville

WADENA, MINN. (KFGO) - A bicyclist from Detroit Lakes is dead after colliding with a vehicle late Thursday night in Wadena. The State Patrol says the 39-year-old man crossed over Highway 10 against a red light and struck a pickup…
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. - A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a drunk driver rolls a pickup near Mayville early Friday morning. It happened around 12:20 on 150th Avenue Northeast. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the pickup was…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - A woman dies after a crash in Grand Forks Friday morning. It happened in the 1300 block of 32nd Avenue South around 10:40. Grand Forks Police say a 74-year-old Grand Forks woman was turning out of…