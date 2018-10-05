Secret Service Agent To Receive Rough Rider Award

Hill is perhaps best known for being in the motorcade when President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Former Secret Service agent and author Clint Hill is the 44th recipient of North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest commendation.

Hill is perhaps best known for being in the motorcade when President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.

He is the agent famously seen in movies and photos jumping on the back of the president’s limousine as it sped away to the hospital.

Hill remained with the First Lady’s detail for a year after President Kennedy’s assassination.

In 1964, he was reassigned to the White House where he joined the presidential detail during President Johnson’s administration, eventually becoming the Special Agent in Charge of Presidential Protection.

Hill was in the Secret Service from 1958 to 1975.

He served under Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford.

Hill is a native of Washburn, N.D. He graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn.