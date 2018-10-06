74-Year-Old Grand Forks Woman Killed in Crash is Identified

Woman found not breathing at the scene

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The deceased 74 year old driver is a Grand Forks resident and is identified as Cheryl A. Doerr.

The driver of the striking vehicle is also a Grand Forks resident and is identified as 27 year old Levunte S. Pittman.

The investigation remains active, and anyone witnessing the crash is encouraged to contact the police department.

ORIGINAL STORY: On October 05, 2018 at 10:40 am, The Grand Forks Police responded to a two vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 32nd Avenue South.

Preliminary investigation shows a vehicle operated by a 74-year-old Grand Forks resident was turning Westbound onto 32nd Ave.

South from a parking lot when it was struck by a vehicle travelling Eastbound on 32nd Ave. operated by a 27-year-old Grand Forks resident.

It was discovered the 74-year-old driver was not breathing at the scene where first aid was administrated by witnesses and on scene by the Grand Forks Fire Department and the Altru paramedics.

The victim of the crash was transported to Altru Hospital and where she passed away. Names are being withheld until next of kin notification.