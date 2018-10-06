Community Rallies Behind 6-Year-Old Boy Fighting Rare Form of Leukemia

A benefit for him included a silent auction, bake sale, and other activities

FARGO, N.D. — The community is rallying behind a 6–year–old who’s fighting for his life.

Six months ago, Grantley Johnson was diagnosed with acute myeloblastic leukemia, which is rare in children.

“You don’t know what to say, you don’t know what to think, it completely turns everything upside down and everything you thought was going to happen, it’s not there anymore,” Leah Johnson, Grantley’s mother, said.

He’s been in and out of the hospital for months, but now, doctors are still not sure if the cancer will come back.

“You never really think it’s going to be your family that gets dealt with this. When it happens, it’s very scary, right away, we were scared. We spent a lot of nights crying,” Jordan Johnson, Grantley’s father, said.

Grantley’s parents say a positive attitude is what’s getting them through the pain.

“He was such a trooper. Not once was he ever sad. Very upbeat, even when he was very sick and we were in the NICU, you’d go to Grantley and be like, ‘hey, how are you doing, bud?’ and he’d be sick as can be and be like, ‘I’m good. I’m fine, dad, don’t worry about it,'” Jordan said.

Even in the hospital, his family tries to keep up the positive energy.

“We were allowed to cry during the first two days of the hospital but after that, it was no, you need to be upbeat, you need to be smiling, you need to be happy, you need to be moving,” Jordan said.

He says with so many people supporting his family at the benefit, it’s a little overwhelming.

“You just don’t realize how many friends, family, how great this community is to come out and help us,” he said.

