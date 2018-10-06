Overtime Hockey: UND Hockey Edges Manitoba in Exhibition

Fighting Hawks win in OT over the Bisons

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — (UND Athletics) Senior center Rhett Gardner scored a power-play goal at 3:03 of overtime to lift North Dakota to a 3-2 exhibition win over Manitoba on Saturday night, enabling the Fighting Hawks to survive a late rally the Bisons.

North Dakota out-shot Manitoba 55-9 on the night — including a 14-0 edge in the second period — but saw a 2-0 lead evaporate in the final six-and-a-half minutes of the third period. Thomas Lenchyschyn (13:33) and Jonah Wasylak (15:26) scored two minutes apart to knot the game and set it into extra time.

Grant Mismash and Dixon Bowen had provided the UND lead, with Mismash scoring on the power play in the first period and Bowen finding the net in the second period.