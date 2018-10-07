“Art Ghoullery” Brings Out All the Halloween Stops this Season

The exhibit is open through November 4

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s not all trick-or-treating and costumes when it comes to Halloween, sometimes it’s about art.

The Rourke Art Museum is putting on their free “Art Ghoullery” through November 4, featuring works of goblins and ghosts from 20 artists across the United States. Pieces range from cute and silly to creepy and sinister Halloween art. The goal of the exhibit is to bring aesthetic and diverse art to Fargo-Moorhead.

“There are a lot of great shows in the area but after awhile they start to bleed together and look the same. Whereas a lot of the artists here artists that generally don’t get into galleries or art shows. Their graphical styling is very non-traditional in that sense but it’s still beautiful and fascinating to look at,” said Mark Elton, guest curator at the Rourke.

The museum will have a free masquerade reception for the exhibit on Friday, October 26.