UND Hockey Encouraged by Offensive Production in Exhibition Win Over Manitoba

UND out shot Manitoba 55-9 in Saturday's contest

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After a 2018 season that saw a 6th place NCHC ranking in goals per game, UND hockey put extra emphasis this year on offensive production.

The Hawks certainly took steps in the right direction out shooting Manitoba 55-9 in Saturday’s exhibition contest. Despite what the final box score read, the Hawks say they’re encouraged by the progress so far.

“I’ve never out shot somebody in my life 53-9, so you have to take the positives,” senior forward Nick Jones said. “We had so many scoring chances this game. If you probably look at the analytics or see how much we had the puck, I don’t know if I’ve ever had the puck on my stick that much as a team.”

Although the Hawks scored just three goals on the 55 shots taken, the team is confident that’ll improve as the season continues.

“The goalie played well, you’re going to run into that sometimes,” Jones added. “I was saying to Grant [Mismash] in between the second and third period, I’d rather create 10 chances in a game like this and score one than have two chances and score two. This time of year you’re developing your game a little bit and you want to be creating scoring chances out there, so you have to take the positives.”

“I really liked it honestly, I didn’t have a problem at all with the way we were playing,” added captain Colton Poolman. “The scoreboard might not reflect that and maybe a little nervy last five minutes, but I really like how we just played fast and hard. We made a lot of mistakes, but that’s to be expected so I’m really happy with the first game even though the scoreboard doesn’t show it. They’re a good team. Hats off to them, hats of to their goalie he played a tremendous game.”

The Hawks will look to put all the pieces together this week during practice before facing Bemidji this coming weekend.