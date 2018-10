Man Injured After Jumping Off Moving Train Is Identified

Police say Jacob Huber's injuries were non-life threatening

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police in Grand Forks have identified a young man run over by a train early Sunday morning.

He is 21-year-old Jacob Huber of Grand Forks.

Police say his injuries were non-life threatening but they are unable to release his current condition.

Huber got onto a moving train near downtown but when he tried to jump off in the 1500 Block of Dyke Avenue, he was run over causing “severe injuries to his limbs”.

The incident remains under investigation.