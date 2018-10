Minnesota Man Arrested After Home Invasion And Standoff In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A man was arrested following a home invasion and three hour standoff in Jamestown.

20-year old Chase Urie of Proctor, Minnesota is being held in the Stutsman County Jail on charges of trespassing, criminal mischief, and underage drinking.

Police received a call of an intruder inside a home early Sunday.

The homeowners had been notified by a surveillance system.

They returned home and found two broken door frames and were able to get a family member out safely before police arrived.

Urie refused orders to surrender.

A special operations team eventually entered the home and made the arrest.