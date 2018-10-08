You Can Now Access West Fargo Library Material Online from the Comfort of Your Home!

As a way to promote reading for people of all ages, the library is also waving late fees on most children's material

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Library is bringing books, movies and other resources to the tips of your fingers online.

For those eligible to take out books in West Fargo, you can now order an e–card online that gives you access to all online resources from home.

You never have to go to the library!

“We’re a lot further away from a lot of people in the city, physically the library is so one of the main driving forces was how do we get our resources in the hands of more people that might not be able to make it to the library or are too busy to get all the way over here,” said Carissa Hansen, the Technology and Technical Services Librarian.

If you would like to sign up for an e–card, visit our website.