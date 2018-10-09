ATV Crash Kills Twin Valley Man

The Minnesota State Patrol says an ATV traveling south on a township road failed to yield to a pickup at the intersection with State Highway 113 and the vehicles collided.

NORMAN COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – A fatal crash in Norman County.

The 27-year old man from Twin Valley man driving the ATV died. His name has not been released. The Mahnomen man driving the pickup wasn’t hurt.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday, in Flom Township, 12 miles southeast of Twin Valley.