ATV Crash Kills Twin Valley Man

The Minnesota State Patrol says an ATV traveling south on a township road failed to yield to a pickup at the intersection with State Highway 113 and the vehicles collided.
Joe Radske,

NORMAN COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – A fatal crash in Norman County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an ATV traveling south on a township road failed to yield to a pickup at the intersection with State Highway 113 and the vehicles collided.

The 27-year old man from Twin Valley man driving the ATV died. His name has not been released. The Mahnomen man driving the pickup wasn’t hurt.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday, in Flom Township, 12 miles southeast of Twin Valley.

Categories: Community, Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Done Deal? The Star Lake Casino Project
Mayo Doctors say Governor Dayton’s Cancer is...
Seven Children Injured in School Bus Crash with Su...
Traffic Stop Leads To Drugs And Lands One Woman Be...

You Might Like

U.S. Ambassador To United Nations Haley Quits

Washington, D.C. -- President Donald Trump says U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will be ``leaving'' his administration ``at the end of the year.'' Trump and Haley confirmed Tuesday in the Oval Office that the president had accepted her resignation. Trump calls…

ATV Crash Kills Twin Valley Man

NORMAN COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) - A fatal crash in Norman County. The Minnesota State Patrol says an ATV traveling south on a township road failed to yield to a pickup at the intersection with State Highway 113 and the vehicles…