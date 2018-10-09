Klobuchar Encourages CDC Investigation of Condition Infecting Minnesota Children

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Senator Amy Klobuchar is encouraging the CDC to investigate recent cases of a polio-like disease in Minnesota.

AFM, acute flaccid myelitis, is a serious nervous system condition which causes patients’ muscles to weaken.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that AFM has infected six Minnesota children since mid-September.

The CDC has acknowledged that 362 cases of the condition have been reported since 2014, indicating an increasing infection rate.

Klobuchar is asking the CDC director to share the plan to address these infections with the Senate.