Ninth Annual Chili Feed Raises $46,000 for United Way of Cass-Clay

Roers and Keller Williams co-sponsored the annual event

FARGO, N.D. — It might be chilly outside, but many people warmed up inside at the 2018 Roers Keller Williams Chili Feed.

In exchange for a donation to United Way of Cass–Clay, people sampled fifty different types of chili.

This is one of the largest events centered around the spicy pepper dish in the metro.

For nearly the last decade, Roers and Keller Williams have teamed up to sponsor the chili feed.

“This event is in its ninth year, it’s incredibly successful, and with partnerships like this and the support from the community, we’re able to do the work that we do at United Way, and take those investments and put them right back here locally in our community,” said Tiffany McShane, the Community Engagement Director of United Way of Cass-Clay.

750 people sampled chili this afternoon, raising over $46,000 to support United Way of Cass–Clay.