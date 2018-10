State Lawmaker Arrested For Drunk Driving In Stutsman County

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. — A state representative from Montpelier was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence.

Craig Headland, a Republican who represents District 29, was stopped by the state patrol on I-94 in Stutsman County.

He refused a chemical test.

Headland farms and has served in the house since 2003.

He’s seeking another term next month.