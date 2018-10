Drunk Driver Crashes Into Power Pole Cutting Power For Hundreds of Xcel Customers

Police say 30-year-old Mark Reinhart of Fargo was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle

FARGO, N.D. — A drunk driver caused a power outage Tuesday night for 200 Xcel Energy customers in north Fargo.

Police say 30-year-old Mark Reinhart of Fargo was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a power pole around 9:30 Tuesday night.

The crash near the corner of 10th street and 13th avenue north cut the power in the area for hours.

Reinhart ran from the scene but was found a block away and arrested for DUI.