Hundreds of Dakota Valley Electric And Cass County Electric Customers Are Without Power

KVRR has started getting weather-related school announcements for Thursday October 11th. We will be updating the list once more come in. School and buses two hours late Valley City Public Schools Barnes County North
BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol have issued a No Travel Advisory for portions of eastern North Dakota due to snow/ice covered roads and reduced visibility creating hazardous driving conditions. Cities included…