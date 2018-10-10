NDSU, UND Preparing for Conference Rematch in Volleyball

The first matchup between the two Summit League squads ended in a five-set win for North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU and UND will hit the halfway point of their conference volleyball schedule on Friday.

The two teams are matching up for the second time this season. The Fghting Hawks took part one of the rivalry showdown two weeks ago in a five-set thriller.

That marked the final match of a six-game skid for the Bison. They have since won three of their last four matches as the season is starting to turn around.

The Bison are hoping to keep that positive trend going on Friday.

“Yes, it’s against UND and we lost to them last time, but we just want to see the progress going in the right direction on the training and the execution that we’ve been working on,” Bison head coach Jennifer Lopez said. “There’s no better way to do that than when we’re at home in front of our fans.”

NDSU is hoping the home-court advantage could prove to be the difference-maker after such a close contest up at UND.

“The inspiration it is to play in an environment with all of your fans there cheering you on, it’s just going to be a whole different game to have every person cheering on our side instead of UND’s,” sophomore Emily Halverson said.

First serve at the Bentson/Bunker Fieldhouse on Friday is at 7:00 p.m.