UND Hockey Taking Goaltender Battle into Season’s First Weekend

Without Cam Johnson, it's likely Peter Thome and Adam Scheel will fight for time in the net

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —- The crowd roared after all three UND goals last weekend, but with 55 shots on net, the hawks hope to finish on more of those opportunities.

“I think we could have done a little bit better job of having a guy right in front of the net there or right in front of the goalies eyes,” junior Dixon Bowen said of last weekend’s exhibition game.

That tid-bit will be especially helpful this coming weekend against Bemidji State. Both the Beavers and the Hawks will be without their stud, four-year starting goalies.

“I think you got two teams that are going into a weekend here with not a big body of work on their goaltenders,” head coach Brad Berry said. “Michael Bitzer was a thorn in our side because he was a heck of a goaltender and now both sides want to find out who that guy is.”

Without Cam Johnson, it’s likely Sophomore Peter Thome and Freshman Adam Scheel will fight for time in the net for UND.

“I’m not into splitting games right now, but I am giving them a full game and seeing where it goes, so one guys will get the start on Friday and maybe the other guy will get the start on Saturday depending on how that game goes,” Berry explained.

Both Thome and Scheel will have their hands full playing against a highly competitive Beavers group.

“The M-O on them every year is they play hard, they’re a relentless team,” Berry explained. “They play hard with and without the puck and they’re going to give it to you for 60 minutes. It’s almost like playoff competition or playoff atmosphere right away.”

“We really try to instill in our young guys how tough this weekend is,” senior Hayden Shaw said. “Bemidji is a hard hitting team, they play fast, they take away your time and space and it’s going to be a good weekend of battles.”

The home-and-home series starts in Bemidji on Friday before playing in the Ralph on Saturday.