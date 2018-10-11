Sheriff’s Candidate Puts Campaign Ad Outside Fargo Islamic Center

The center says they let people put ads out front of their building all the time, no matter the political party

FARGO, N.D. — You don’t usually see political signs in front of places of worship. But that’s not the case at the Islamic Center of Fargo.

The center gave permission to Mike Kjera, a candidate for Cass County Sheriff, to put one of his signs on display. A spokesman for the center says the sign is not an endorsement. He says they always allow candidates to put their campaign ads in front of the Islamic Center. The center opens its doors to everyone and wants community members to do their research on candidates before voting.