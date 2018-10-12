Avett Brothers At Bluestem Rescheduled Due To Weather

All tickets purchased for the 2018 date will be honored for the May 16, 2019 concert.

MOORHEAD, MN — Tonight’s Avett Brothers concert at Bluestem Amphitheater has been cancelled and rescheduled due to the chilly conditions.

In a message from the band: “Regretfully, we must reschedule tonight’s performance at Bluestem Amphitheater due to the freezing conditions of the outdoor venue. We apologize for any inconvenience, but are compelled by our desire for safety for our audience, our crew, and the band, as well as technical concerns for the functionality of the equipment. This performance has already been rescheduled for May 16, 2019 and we look forward with great enthusiasm to the opportunity to play for the good folks of Moorhead, MN. All tickets purchased for the October 12 show will be honored for this new date. If you have questions regarding your ticket purchase, please contact Tickets300 by calling (866) 300-8300 or by email at info@tickets300.com. If you originally purchased tickets during our Avett Guild pre-sale, you will be receiving an email from BubbleUp with further information.

Thank you kindly for your understanding in this matter and we’ll see you all soon…”

