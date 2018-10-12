Minnesota Man Will Plead Guilty Of Assaulting Priest

Forty-three-year-old Chad Legare, of Alexandria, Minnesota, is accused of assaulting the Rev. Robert Wapenski Jan. 30 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Anamoose, in a dispute involving a woman.
Joe Radske,

TOWNER, N.D. (AP) _ A Minnesota man charged with attacking a priest in North Dakota is scheduled to change his not guilty plea.

Forty-three-year-old Chad Legare, of Alexandria, Minnesota, is accused of assaulting the Rev. Robert Wapenski Jan. 30 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Anamoose, in a dispute involving a woman.

Legare earlier pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, aggravated assault and burglary.

Court documents show that a trial scheduled for Nov. 13-16 in state district court in Towner has been canceled, and a change-of-plea hearing has been set for Nov. 13.

 

Categories: Crime, Local News, Minnesota News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Cobber FB Gearing up for Important Regular-Season ...
Air Force Reserve Bus Bound for Fargo Hit by Semi ...
Cause of Douglas County House Fire May Be Known
Protesters Chain Themselves to Wells Fargo Buildin...

You Might Like

MN AG candidate Keith Ellison's divorce records unsealed next week

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - A Hennepin County family court referee has decided to unseal Democratic Attorney General Candidate Keith Ellison's divorce file. The file will become public on Oct. 17. Two media outlets, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the conservative website Alpha News, had sued to gain access…

Avett Brothers At Bluestem Rescheduled Due To Weather

MOORHEAD, MN -- Tonight's Avett Brothers concert at Bluestem Amphitheater has been cancelled and rescheduled due to the chilly conditions. In a message from the band: “Regretfully, we must reschedule tonight’s performance at Bluestem Amphitheater due to the freezing conditions of…

Minnesota Man Will Plead Guilty Of Assaulting Priest

TOWNER, N.D. (AP) _ A Minnesota man charged with attacking a priest in North Dakota is scheduled to change his not guilty plea. Forty-three-year-old Chad Legare, of Alexandria, Minnesota, is accused of assaulting the Rev. Robert Wapenski Jan. 30 at…