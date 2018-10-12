NDHSAA State Soccer: Davies Shuts Out Mandan to Advance to Semifinal

Grand Forks Central Falls to Bismarck 3-2 in overtime
Maria Santora,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Thursday marked the first day of the NDHSAA boys state soccer tournament. Eight teams entered the day with hopes of advancing, but only four will move on to Friday’s semifinal round.

One of those four teams moving on is top-seeded, Davies. Eagle Harrison Thom scored a pair of goals in the first half to push Davies past Mandan 2-0.

Bismarck will also be advancing to the semis, after topping Grand Forks Central 3-2 in overtime. Mason Stotz scored two goals for the Demons en route to the victory.

Davies and Bismarck will go head-to-head on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

