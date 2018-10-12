Sen. Heitkamp Speaks to Seniors on Importance of Social Security and Healthcare Programs

Heitkamp focused the discussion around Social Security and bettering healthcare programs

FARGO – Senator Heidi Heitkamp spoke to North Dakota senior citizens at Touchmark at Harwood Groves about the importance of their benefits.

The Democrat focused the discussion around Social Security and bettering healthcare programs.

Heitkamp said she is standing firm to reduce the cost of healthcare because it is crucial for parents with disabled children, elderly in nursing homes, and people facing economic challenges.

She also stressed the importance of veterans receiving military pensions as a primary source of income.

“For very many people in this country, that is their only source of income and it is something that they were promised, that they paid into, and they earned,” Sen. Heitkamp said. “We should not, as people in this country, break promises that are made on behalf of all of us.”

Senator Heitkamp said one of the main reasons she did not support the healthcare reform bill was because it would cut Medicaid.