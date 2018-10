UND Superlatives: Which Hockey Player is the Most Superstitious?

UND Hockey players talk about the most superstitious player on the team

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Superstitions tend to cling to athletes. They are routine-oriented people who fall into patterns.

Hockey players at the University of North Dakota are no exception, but they tend to agree on who is the most superstitious person on the team… Nick Jones