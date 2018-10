Man Injured in Douglas County Rollover

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:45 Saturday night near Carlos, Minnesota

CARLOS, Minn. — One man is injured during a rollover in Douglas County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:45 Saturday night near Carlos.

Sixty-three-year-old Michael Allen from Alexandria was traveling southbound on Highway 29 when his SUV went off the road and into the ditch.

The vehicle rolled and hit a tree.

Allen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol says it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.