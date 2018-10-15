Bison Finding Success with Nation’s Second-Best Turnover Margin

NDSU forced five turnovers on Saturday and did not turn the ball over once.

FARGO, N.D. — Six games into the season, you can’t ask for any better than being 6-0.

North Dakota State had no problem knocking off Western Illinois on the road, taking down the leathernecks 34-to-7.

The Bison forced five turnovers in the contest, while not turning the ball over once.

They are tied for second nationally in turnover margin now, trailing only Dartmouth.

NDSU coach Chris Klieman is obviously thrilled with the herd’s ability to earn takeaways, but he also loves how the Bison have been controlling the ball offensively.

“To get the big four interceptions in the fourth quarter were critical,” Klieman said. “The other thing is us hanging on and taking care of the football, not having some of the poor throws or poor communication receivers to quarterback. We had the one mishap, and Dillon Radunz was able to jump on the ball on a fumble we had, but especially on the road, you have to be able to take care of the football.”

Saturday’s opponent, Illinois State sits tied for sixth in the FCS in turnover margin.