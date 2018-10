Steve Martin & Martin Short To Bring Plenty of Laughs at Bluestem Next Summer

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Comedy legends are coming to Moorhead next Summer.

Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t show to Bluestem Amphitheater on June 7th.

Martin and Short have co-starred many times together including multiple times Martin hosted SNL when Short was a cast member and in movies like The Three Amigos and Father of the Bride.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at the Tickets300 box office and through Jade Presents. Ticket prices will range from $75 to $250.